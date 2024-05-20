3 arrested, drugs and guns seized in Clarke County raids

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Police seized cocaine, meth, fentanyl, heroin, and guns after serving several arrest warrants in Clarke County.

On May 16, Athens-Clark County Police Department participated in a multi-agency drug investigation.

During the searches, approximately 35 kilograms of cocaine, 5 pounds of methamphetamine, 1 kilogram of fentanyl, 1 kilogram of heroin, and 19 guns were seized.

Two of the guns were pistols modified with switches that enabled automatic fire.

Luis Reyes-Juarez of Athens, GA, 23, Luis Angel Campuzano of Athens, GA, 22, and Edwin Rolando Chavez of Athens, GA, 22 were arrested and charged with trafficking illegal drugs.

