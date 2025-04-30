2 pedestrians killed, driver arrested in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County police are investigating their fifth deadly crash of the year.

On Friday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving two pedestrians at approximately 8:32 p.m. near Gaines School Road and Lexington Road.

One pedestrian, Amy Morgan, 58, of Athens, died from her injuries at the scene.

The second pedestrian, Anthony Braxton, 31, of Athens, died from his injuries at the hospital.

The driver, Lois Dua, 54, of Bogart, Georgia, was not injured.

Police charged Dua with second-degree vehicular homicide and two counts of failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

