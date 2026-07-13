19-year-old arrested for shooting downtown Athens businesses, police say

ATHENS, Ga. — A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with a shooting incident in downtown Athens-Clarke County on July 5, Athens-Clarke County Police Department said.

Police said Damian Swint of Athens was arrested for the incident, which occurred near 246 East Clayton St. and left several businesses damaged by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a report of discharging firearms at approximately 3:05 a.m. The initial investigation determined that multiple caliber weapons were fired during the incident. The University of Georgia Police Department assisted in the investigation and arrest.

Swint faces a number of charges stemming from the incident. These include aggravated assault, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during commission of certain felonies, theft by receiving stolen property, carrying weapon in a school safety zone and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Authorities encourage anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Harrison at David.Harrison@accgov.com or by phone at 762-400-7361.

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