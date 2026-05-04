Clark Howard: How to find out if your medical debt can be reduced or eliminated

Nearly half of Americans cannot afford a $1,000 emergency expense, according to a 2026 Bankrate survey.

Channel 2 Consumer Adviser Clark Howard says Charity Care programs may help wipe that debt clean without payment.

Ruben Vidal, a Charity Care recipient, told Channel 2 that his $7,500 medical bill was completely covered.

Vidal, who works in the music and film industry, faced unexpected financial challenges in 2023. The writer’s strike in Hollywood impacted his income, creating “a very hard time for me,” Vidal said.

While he picked up some work, it did not provide the same level of income he was used to. One day, Vidal experienced severe chest pains he had never felt before,

“I was in pain. I didn’t know if I was dying,” he said.

He rushed to the emergency room, after multiple tests and X-rays, the cause was found to be heartburn.

Vidal was shocked, laughing as he remembered thinking,

“I could have took Tums,” he said.

Despite the simple diagnosis, his hospital bill for the emergency room visit totaled $7,500.

“I didn’t know how I was going to pay it. It was really, really tough,” Vidal said.

A friend advised Vidal to contact DollarFor.org, a nonprofit organization that assists people with navigating medical bills.

Jared Walker, founder of DollarFor.org, says Charity Care programs are required at nonprofit hospitals and some for-profit hospitals also offer similar assistance. Their policies can be surprisingly generous, even for those who think their income is too high.

Walker explains that these programs can “reduce or sometimes even completely forgive your hospital bills.”

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DollarFor.org allows users to look up the hospital where they received a bill, enter their details and income level and see if they may qualify for Charity Care. The organization also provides free support throughout the process.

“There is no harm in seeing if you qualify. It takes a couple seconds and can really be life changing,” Walker said.

For Vidal, the assistance was life changing, as his hospital bill was 100% covered.

“That’s a blessing,” Vidal said.

He emphasized that many people, including himself, are unaware of these options.

Even if income levels are too high for full charity care, patients can still negotiate their bills and request interest-free payment plans.

“Stay far away from any medical credit card offers from the hospital,” Clark Howard said.

For non-emergency medical needs, Clark suggests exploring options for free or reduced-cost care.

The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics provides a website where individuals can search for available clinics by zip code.

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