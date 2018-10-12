City solicitor says there's 'nothing illegal' about reducing fines to get people to vote

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A local city solicitor told Channel 2 Action News there is nothing illegal about giving reduced fines to people if they register to vote.
She said she wanted people to be engaged in the political process, so she gave people with citations a discount if they registered.
Channel 2's Tom Jones reached out to an election law attorney, who said the law prohibits anyone giving money, gifts or something of value to register to vote.
He explains how she could be charged with a felony, while the solicitor stands by her actions, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 53K voter registrations on hold across Georgia
- Photos: Hurricane Michael leaves behind path of destruction
- Stolen car drives onto Topgolf course, gets stuck on target
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}