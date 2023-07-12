City of Roswell appoints 7-member task force to decide on controversial street closure

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Roswell will have its task force decide on a controversial street closure of Canton Street.

Canton Street in downtown Roswell is a magnet for those wishing to take in a street-scape and dine curbside.

City leaders want to make it walkable during the summer but business owners say it could crush them.

Roswell Mayor and Council have appointed seven members of the community to serve on the Canton Street Promenade Task Force.

The task force is made up of four business owners, two residents, and a police officer.

The City of Roswell said the task force’s mission is to maximize the benefits and mitigate the negative impacts of a trial closure of Canton Street for a potential pedestrian promenade.

But businesses on the street say the task force does not represent them.

Residents worry if part of Canton Street closing will hurt business and cause more traffic problems.

1920 Tavern had thrived on Canton for years, but they fear shutting down part of the street will drive a lot of customers away.

“You’ll go on Alpharetta street, and by pass our business altogether. We’ll lose money and our employees will lose money. It’s not fair,” said Jenna Arronowitz, co-owner of 1920 Tavern. ”A complete negative impact anytime they close the road for any kind of event we lose sales.”

Arronowitz said a partial street closure will make the bad parking problem in the area even worse.

Nearby neighbors also fear the traffic diverted by a closure will swarm their streets.

“The idea of closing down Canton Street is ludicrous because what will happen is you’re putting 12,000 cars a day off onto side streets. It’s not going to work. It’s going to be a traffic nightmare,” said Susan Tsyer, a neighbor.

Another neighborhood resident, Kavitha Joseph, said it may create “no traffic flow.”

“It ends up creating no traffic flow. That’s the main thing I like around here,” said Joseph. “It’s really going to hurt the local business if we close down the street. I don’t see the purpose of it.”

On the other hand, out-of-towners who enjoy sampling the village-like ambiance of Canton Street think a walking promenade would add to the charm of Canton Street.

“I think it’s good. I think they could upgrade this, and make it even better. I think it would be a good idea,” said Joseph Hoffman, an Alpharetta neighbor.

Critics of the proposed partial street closing say their interests aren’t represented on the just-appointed task force. They say the first priority of the city is building a much-needed parking deck to ease congestion.

The city said the task force will provide a comprehensive recommendation to the Mayor and Council within 45 days.

