Cinnabon employee fired for racist comments made to customers seen on video

ASHWAUBENON, Wisconsin — A Cinnabon employee no longer has a job after a video of racist comments made to customers surfaced online.

The incident happened last week at a Cinnabon stand at the Bay Park Square Mall in Wisconsin.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The TikTok user who posted video said she and her husband were taking a break from shopping and ordered a caramel pecan cinnamon roll. The customer said she asked for more caramel when the worker snapped at her and got into an argument about her hijab.

In the video, you see the employee use a racial slur, give an obscene hand gesture and tell the customers “I am racist and I’ll say it to the whole entire world. Don’t be disrespectful.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Cinnabon is based in Sandy Springs and there are hundreds of franchises across the country. The company posted a statement on social media that said:

"We’ve seen the disturbing video from the Cinnabon bakery in Ashwaubenon, WI, and we do not condone this behavior. The former employee was immediately terminated by the franchise owner. Their actions do not reflect our values or the welcoming experience every guest deserves."

The Associated Press and CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group