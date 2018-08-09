  • Chipper Jones, wife welcome baby boy

    By: Nicole Emmett

    ATLANTA - Legendary Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones announced the birth of his son. 

    Jones, 46,  tweeted early Thursday morning that his son Cooper was born 10 days late.

    Jones’ wife and the baby are doing well, he added.

    It has been a memorable week for Jones, after his induction into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, last weekend. 

