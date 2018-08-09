Chipper Jones, wife welcome baby boy

ATLANTA - Legendary Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones announced the birth of his son.
Jones, 46, tweeted early Thursday morning that his son Cooper was born 10 days late.
Jones’ wife and the baby are doing well, he added.
#BabyCooper is in the house! Fashionably late....by of course....10 days! He’s beautiful and he and @lilgeorgiapeach are doing great. God is good!— Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) August 9, 2018
It has been a memorable week for Jones, after his induction into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, last weekend.
RELATED STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}