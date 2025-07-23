Chipper Jones says he feels ‘forever linked’ to Ozzy Osbourne with ‘Crazy Train’

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones paid tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne saying the two will be “forever linked.”

Osbourne died Tuesday at age of 76, just weeks after his final performance in his hometown.

Tributes have poured in for the rock legend, including one from Jones. The Baseball Hall of Famer became known for “Crazy Train” as his walk-up song during his 19-season career with the Braves.

"Saddened to hear of the passing of Ozzy Osbourne today. I feel Ozzy and I will forever be linked due to his song, ‘Crazy Train’!" Jones wrote on X.

He also posted a story of a moment he shared with former Mets catcher Mike Piazza.

Saddened to hear of the passing of Ozzy Osbourne today. I feel Ozzy and I will forever be linked due to his song, ‘Crazy Train’! Quick story…..Facing the Mets at home….I walk to the plate and say ‘Hey Mike (Piazza), how’s it going?’ He says, ‘I’m doing fine Larry, but I hate… — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) July 22, 2025

The Braves still play “Crazy Train” whenever Jones makes an appearance at Truist Park. He recently appeared during the All-Star Game week festivities.

