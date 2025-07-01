Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patient designs paint scheme for Chase Elliott’s winning car

NASCAR star and Dawsonville native Chase Elliott won for just the second time in his home state track with his win in the Quaker State 400 on Sunday.

But this victory was made even more special because of who designed the paint scheme on his winning car.

Elliott has been partnering with Children’s Healthcare for his “Design to Drive” program for the past nine years. For this race, the program selected Rhealynn Mills, an 11-year-old pediatric cancer patient.

Not only did she design Elliott’s car and his fire suit for the race, but she got to join him in victory lane at EchoPark Speedway.

“Everything that has gone into making our foundation efforts and everything with CHOA and just the whole deal has been incredible,” Elliott said. “I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate nine years years than to put the nine in victory lane here at home. This is just one of those nights that you never forget."

You can learn more about Design to Drive here.

