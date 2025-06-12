Chick-fil-A testing 2 new sandwiches — but not in GA

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is testing two new chicken sandwiches, but they won’t be testing them at any of their Georgia restaurants.

The Jalapeño Ranch Club includes an original chicken filet on a toasted buttermilk ranch bun, pepper jack cheese, and strips of caramelized onion-flavored candied bacon.

It’s topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickled jalapeños.

The Creamy Bar-B-Que Chicken Sandwich includes an original filet on a toasted, buttery bun with creamy bar-b-que slaw and sweet heat pickle chips.

Either sandwich is also available with a grilled or spicy filet.

For now, Chick-fil-A is only testing the sandwiches in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Jacksonville, Florida, through July 19.

