Chick-fil-A, Delta among Georgia companies ranked in America’s greatest workplaces

Newsweek has partnered with Plant-A Insights Group to release the fourth-annual ranking of America’s greatest workplaces.
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Businesses with headquarters in Georgia held 52 of 1,500 spots, 17 of which received a 5-star rating.
The ranking is based on an analysis of 10 key metrics of employee satisfaction, including leadership, fair compensation and work-life balance.
The results were derived from over 575,000 interviews and 7.6 million reviews.
5-star rated workplaces in Georgia:
- C2 Education
- Chick-fil-A
- Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
- Citi Trends
- Delta Air Lines
- Floor & Decor
- Gulfstream
- HD Supply
- The Home Depot
- Insight Global
- Itransition
- LexisNexis Risk Solutions
- Northside Hospital
- Primerica
- Randstand
- Scientific Research Corporation
- Southern Company
- UPS
4-and-a-half-star rated workplaces in Georgia:
- American Cancer Society
- Atrium Hospitality
- Carter’s
- Georgia-Pacific
- Habitat for Humanity
- Hospitality Staffing Solutions
- ICE
- IHG Hotels and Resorts
- Inspire Brands
- Invesco
- Jackson Healthcare
- Manhattan Associates
- Piedmont
- Pratt Industries
- Southwire
- Vitruvian Health
4-star rated workplaces in Georgia
- 1st Franklin Financial Corporation
- Aflac
- Atlanta Communities Real Estate Brokerage
- Aveanna Healthcare
- The Coca-Cola Company
- Cox Enterprises
- Delta Community Credit Union
- Georgia Power Company
- Grady Health Systems
- InComm Payments
- InterContinental
- Mercedes-Benz USA
- Mohawk Industries
- Porsche
- Serta
- Virtual Properties Realty
- Wellstar Health System
- Wood
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