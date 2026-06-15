Chick-fil-A, Delta among Georgia companies ranked in America’s greatest workplaces

Newsweek has partnered with Plant-A Insights Group to release the fourth-annual ranking of America’s greatest workplaces.

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Businesses with headquarters in Georgia held 52 of 1,500 spots, 17 of which received a 5-star rating.

The ranking is based on an analysis of 10 key metrics of employee satisfaction, including leadership, fair compensation and work-life balance.

The results were derived from over 575,000 interviews and 7.6 million reviews.

5-star rated workplaces in Georgia:

C2 Education

Chick-fil-A

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Citi Trends

Delta Air Lines

Floor & Decor

Gulfstream

HD Supply

The Home Depot

Insight Global

Itransition

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Northside Hospital

Primerica

Randstand

Scientific Research Corporation

Southern Company

UPS

4-and-a-half-star rated workplaces in Georgia:

American Cancer Society

Atrium Hospitality

Carter’s

Georgia-Pacific

Habitat for Humanity

Hospitality Staffing Solutions

ICE

IHG Hotels and Resorts

Inspire Brands

Invesco

Jackson Healthcare

Manhattan Associates

Piedmont

Pratt Industries

Southwire

Vitruvian Health

4-star rated workplaces in Georgia

1st Franklin Financial Corporation

Aflac

Atlanta Communities Real Estate Brokerage

Aveanna Healthcare

The Coca-Cola Company

Cox Enterprises

Delta Community Credit Union

Georgia Power Company

Grady Health Systems

InComm Payments

InterContinental

Mercedes-Benz USA

Mohawk Industries

Porsche

Serta

Virtual Properties Realty

Wellstar Health System

Wood

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