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Chick-fil-A, Delta among Georgia companies ranked in America’s greatest workplaces

CHOA, Home Depot also get 5-star ratings

By Sabrina Castro
A Chick-fil-A employee in North Carolina returned nearly $10,000 he found in twp envelopes on the floor of the men's room of the fast-food restaurant.
Chick-fil-A file photo Chick-fil-A was one of the Georgia-based businesses ranked in Newsweek's list of America's greatest workplaces. (Alex Wong/Getty Images )
By Sabrina Castro

Newsweek has partnered with Plant-A Insights Group to release the fourth-annual ranking of America’s greatest workplaces.

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Businesses with headquarters in Georgia held 52 of 1,500 spots, 17 of which received a 5-star rating.

The ranking is based on an analysis of 10 key metrics of employee satisfaction, including leadership, fair compensation and work-life balance.

The results were derived from over 575,000 interviews and 7.6 million reviews.

5-star rated workplaces in Georgia:

  • C2 Education
  • Chick-fil-A
  • Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
  • Citi Trends
  • Delta Air Lines
  • Floor & Decor
  • Gulfstream
  • HD Supply
  • The Home Depot
  • Insight Global
  • Itransition
  • LexisNexis Risk Solutions
  • Northside Hospital
  • Primerica
  • Randstand
  • Scientific Research Corporation
  • Southern Company
  • UPS

4-and-a-half-star rated workplaces in Georgia:

  • American Cancer Society
  • Atrium Hospitality
  • Carter’s
  • Georgia-Pacific
  • Habitat for Humanity
  • Hospitality Staffing Solutions
  • ICE
  • IHG Hotels and Resorts
  • Inspire Brands
  • Invesco
  • Jackson Healthcare
  • Manhattan Associates
  • Piedmont
  • Pratt Industries
  • Southwire
  • Vitruvian Health

4-star rated workplaces in Georgia

  • 1st Franklin Financial Corporation
  • Aflac
  • Atlanta Communities Real Estate Brokerage
  • Aveanna Healthcare
  • The Coca-Cola Company
  • Cox Enterprises
  • Delta Community Credit Union
  • Georgia Power Company
  • Grady Health Systems
  • InComm Payments
  • InterContinental
  • Mercedes-Benz USA
  • Mohawk Industries
  • Porsche
  • Serta
  • Virtual Properties Realty
  • Wellstar Health System
  • Wood

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