Woodstock secures permits for Walmart drone delivery service

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The City of Woodstock, Georgia, has become the first in the Atlanta metro area to approve permits for Walmart’s drone delivery service, in partnership with Wing, a subsidiary of Alphabet.

The drone delivery service will operate from Walmart’s Highway 92 location, offering rapid delivery of household goods, over-the-counter medicine, and groceries to local homes.

The program, which is regulated by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, has already seen success in other states, including Texas.

“Woodstock has built a reputation as a city that embraces innovation while keeping community safety at the forefront,” Mayor Michael Caldwell said in a statement. “This forward-thinking partnership with Walmart and Wing reflects our vision of boldly pursuing what’s next to build a thriving community.”

During a recent city council presentation, Wing representatives emphasized the company’s commitment to safety and transparency. Each drone in the Wing fleet weighs approximately 11 pounds and can carry just under 2.5 pounds of goods, with a range of up to six miles one-way from its launch site.

The drones are fully electric and operate at low altitudes, typically between 150 and 200 feet above ground, well below commercial airspace.

Through the Wing app, customers can verify their delivery spot and confirm that the area is clear before checkout.

The drone hub, called a Nest, at Walmart’s Highway 92 store will include charging pads powered by battery-charged generators, ensuring quiet and low emission operations.

Plans and permits have been approved by the City’s Building Department, and the drone delivery service is expected to launch following site improvements by Wing at Walmart’s Highway 92 store.

With the approval of these permits, Woodstock officials said the city is poised to become a leader in adopting innovative transportation technology, enhancing convenience for its residents while maintaining a focus on safety and sustainability.

