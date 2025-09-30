Woodstock offers CPR/AED certification class

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Woodstock is offering a class for those who want to gain the skills to save lives.

The City of Woodstock said it is offering a CPR/AED certification class for city residents on Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon at the City Chambers, 8534 Main St., Woodstock.

This training session is a collaboration between Woodstock Fire and Parks & Rec. It’s aimed at equipping city residents aged 16 and older with life-saving skills.

The program fee is $25.00. Participants will be emailed a certification card after completion of the class that will be valid for two years.

Pre-registration is required, and you must be a city resident to participate.

Interested individuals can register online through the provided link or by visiting the Woodstock city website under the parks and recreation programs section.

By participating in this class, Woodstock residents have the opportunity to learn essential skills that could help save lives in emergency situations.

