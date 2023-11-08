Video: Deer “ding dong ditches” Cherokee County home

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Ring Camera video captured a deer walking up to the front door of a Cherokee County deputy.
The video shows the deer in front of the door, curiously looking around before seemingly getting spooked by a noise and running away.
Earlier this week, Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer spoke with experts about why this time of year is the most active time for deer sightings.
It’s mating season from October until late December and deer are more likely to be out and about.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A map from the Department of Natural Resources shows peak deer activity during mating season.
The map shows that areas like Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Henry and Paulding counties saw the peak activity between Nov. 3 and 9.
Other counties, including Cherokee, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett and Hall, are expected to see peak activity between Nov. 10 and Nov. 16.
TRENDING STORIES:
- New Chick-fil-A with “unusual design” to open near Ponce City Market
- VIDEO: Mom told her kids are too loud at Duluth Walmart goes on the attack, ends up arrested
- PHOTOS: These people were all found dead in Georgia. No one knows who they are
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2023 Cox Media Group