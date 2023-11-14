Van catches on fire, shutting down gas pumps at Cherokee County station

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A vehicle caught fire at a Valero gas station in Canton on Monday afternoon, according to Cherokee Fire and Emergency Services.

Just before 3:30 p.m., fire officials responded to a vehicle fire at a Valero gas station near the intersection of Reinhardt College Parkway and Fincher Road in Waleska.

When firefighters arrived, a van was fully involved with fire extending to the canopy and fuel pumps.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly after arriving.

Pictures posted by the department showed the van was significantly damaged by the fire.

All gas pumps at the station have been shut down, although the store remains open, according to fire officials.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still unclear.

