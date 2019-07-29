Traffic stop leads to major drug bust; 10 pounds of meth confiscated

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - What started out as an attempted traffic stop ended up being a serious drug bust in Cherokee County.
Investigators said a deputy tried to make a traffic stop on Bells Ferry Road July 22, but the driver took off.
While chasing the car, the deputy said he saw the driver dumping a “crystalline substance” out the window.
Deputies were eventually able to box the car in and end the chase. The driver, 48-year-old Richard Paul Lindsey, was arrested and charged with weaving, attempting to elude and failure to maintain lane.
Deputies said they also found a bag inside the car with methamphetamine inside. Because of this, a search warrant was obtained for Lindsey’s house.
Once inside, agents found more than 10 pounds of meth, more than 21 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms, more than 14 grams of Hashish and about 9 pounds of marijuana.
Several people inside the house were arrested. Katherine Jennifer Griffin, 52, was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic (Oxycodone) with Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Schedule IV Narcotic (Tramadol) with intent to Distribute.
Bryan David Grantham, 44, and Stephanie Dawn Tate, 34, were charged with Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance (Hashish), Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance (THC oil), Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (Psilocybin Mushrooms), Trafficking Methamphetamine and four counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
