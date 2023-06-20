Tractor-trailer carrying chicken causes hen-derance on Cherokee County highway

CHEROKEE COUNTY,Ga. — What do you call a chicken that crosses the road? Poultry in motion.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on the Knox Bridge Highway at Butterworth Road.

Deputies stated a tractor-trailer hauling chicken parts caused the highway to shut down to one lane.

The truck reportedly lost part of its load, causing the chicken to spill over on the road.

Officials are working around the ‘cluck’ to get lanes back open. The sheriff’s office is asking residents to avoid the area if possible.

There appear to be no injuries. Authorities didn’t say what caused the incident.

