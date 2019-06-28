Firefighters to honor coworker's 17-year-old son who died after cancer battle

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Cherokee County teen cancer patient who wanted to participate in his high school graduation has passed away.
Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services said 17-year-old Logan Droke died Sunday at MD Anderson Center in Houston, Texas.
On Friday, fire crews will line bridges and overpasses from the airport to Cherokee County as fire trucks escort Logan's body back home. NewsChopper 2 will be over the processional LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
First responders around metro Atlanta and the country sent video messages of support to Droke while he was hospitalized at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, the Cherokee fire department said. He was later transferred to MD Anderson to continue his cancer treatments.
Cherokee and Cobb County firefighters also organized fundraisers to help the Droke family offset the cost of the teen’s medical bills.
Logan’s father, Cherokee County firefighter Randall Droke, said his son wanted to attend his May 31 high school graduation ceremony, but doctors advised the teen against making that decision. Cherokee firefighters attended the teenager’s Creekview High School ceremony in his place.
This article was written by Kristal Dixon withThe Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
