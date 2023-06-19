Security camera captures the moment large tree collapses on work vans in Cherokee County

CANTON, Ga. — As more rain moves through Monday night, several metro area communities are cleaning up after strong storms knocked over trees.

The storms brought a tree down onto three work vans. It happened at ServiceWise Electric in Cherokee County.

By day, chainsaws whined as workers from a tree service company cleared away the limbs.

Mike Grayeski, the owner of ServiceWise Electric, says one of his employees noticed the damage around 7 a.m. Monday morning.

“Hey, are you aware there’s a tree on your vans,” Grayeski explained to Channel 2′s Bryan Mims.

The tree crumpled the hoods and shattered the windshields.

Grayeski says the vans might be a total loss.

“They don’t look healthy. They’re not driving out, I can tell you that,” Grayeski said.

Despite the damage, he opened for business as usual.

“It’s pretty inconvenient, so we have eight vans going. These are the three that don’t leave the shop at night. There are five on the road right now,” Grayeski said.

He says it appears none of the equipment inside the vans was damaged.

“I feel good about it. It’s bad it happened, but we’ll move forward. We’ve done very well so far. I guess we’re gonna get a few new vans,” Grayeski said.

The company’s office was spared any damage from the tree.

Mims called the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office to get a sense of the storm damage in the area.

A dispatcher told Mims at least eight calls came in from across the county about fallen trees and limbs.

