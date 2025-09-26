GDOT wants your input on I-575 interchange project in Cherokee County

The interchange of Interstate 575 and Ridgewalk Parkway in Woodstock is set to undergo a major transformation into a diverging diamond, aiming to alleviate traffic congestion and improve safety.

The project, which has been in discussion for years, is moving forward with the Georgia Department of Transportation taking input from the community.

It involves a partnership between city, state, county, and federal entities to enhance one of the busiest gateways into Woodstock and beyond.

“Earlier mornings when everyone’s trying to get to work, and the afternoon I think it the worst, trying to get on to get home, it’s congested,” said Heather Fairchild, a local commuter.

“It’s this entire Ridgewalk Corridor, one of the most busy commercial intersections and corridors in North Atlanta now,” said Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell.

“Hickory Flat, Milton, Ball Ground…that entire region. Within 10 miles of where we’re standing, there is a significant population, and many commute to Atlanta through this point.“

The diverging diamond interchange is designed to create fewer conflict points, limit the number of traffic lights, and facilitate easier left turns.

It will also improve the intersection at Ridgewalk and Olde Rope Mill Road, the main entrance to the outlet mall at the exit.

The project is expected to cost $13.7 million. Officials claim they are saving time and money by converting the interchange without needing to widen the existing bridge.

Construction is slated to begin in 2028, with right-of-way acquisition starting next year. G-DOT is currently seeking public input on the proposed design, allowing community members to submit comments online.

“We’re looking for feedback on this project because we want to get it right for the public’s it’s going to serve,” Caldwell said.

