New park in Canton will include amphitheater, dog park, sky walk

CANTON, Ga. — The city of Canton broke ground Dec. 4 on a new five-acre park in South Canton.

The park at 2935 Marietta Highway will feature amenities such as a multi-level playground, sky walk, amphitheater, pavilion, green space, public restrooms, paved walking trail and a dog park with separate areas for small and large dogs.

“This is a huge win for our city and residents for the development of our first innovative park in South Canton!” said Mayor Bill Grant.

City Manager Billy Peppers noted, “Canton residents listed the need for a state-of-the-art dog park as one of their top goals in the Roadmap planning back in 2020.”

The park’s construction is supported by funding from special purpose local option sales taxes (SPLOST) and recreational impact fees.

A $2.2 million grant from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office through the American Rescue Plan Act program will be used to address needs for accessible playground equipment and the dog park.

The park in South Canton is expected to open in Spring 2027.

