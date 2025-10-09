Neese Road project in Cherokee to finish by 2027

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A road project in Cherokee County to improve Neese Road is expected to be completed by 2027.
The project includes a roundabout at Washington Avenue and Driftwood Lane, sidewalks, and trails connecting to Dupree Park. The improvements aim to enhance traffic flow and pedestrian access.
The city of Woodstock is overseeing the final phase of the project.
The project is designed to modernize the infrastructure and improve connectivity for residents.
Everything is expected to be finished by the spring of 2027.
