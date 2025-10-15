Man stopped for speeding in Canton now facing drug and weapon charges

CANTON, Ga. — A man arrested during a traffic stop by Canton police is facing multiple drug and weapons charges.

Angel Alexis Acevedo was arrested by a Canton police officer at around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday after the officer found drugs and a handgun in his car.

Acevedo was driving a 2001 Toyota Camry with Florida plates and was seen speeding and making unsafe lane changes on Interstate 575.

Once the officer stopped his car at an abandoned gas station, he admitted he was speeding and claimed he was traveling from Florida to Kentucky.

The officer smelled the strong odor of marijuana and saw a glass bong in the car. Acevedo admitted to smoking earlier and consented to a search of his car.

The search revealed two large glass Mason jars containing approximately 1 lb. of marijuana, THC wax, THC cartridges, a Glock switch, glass bongs, an electronic smoking device, scales with plastic baggies, a Glock clone firearm with a 33-round magazine, and a second magazine with additional rounds.

Acevedo was taken into custody and booked into the Cherokee Adult Detention Center. He faces multiple charges, including possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

