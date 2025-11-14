Man sentenced for sexual exploitation of 14-year-old girl he met online

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Michael Dennis Shumaker, a 32-year-old man from Gainesville, has been sentenced to life in prison, with the first 25 years without parole, for meeting a Cherokee County child for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Shumaker pleaded guilty to charges including aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, statutory rape and two counts of sexual exploitation of children.

He was sentenced by Chief Superior Court Judge David L. Cannon Jr., Cherokee County District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway said on Friday.

“This defendant knew this child’s age and specifically targeted her because she was vulnerable,” said Assistant District Attorney Leyna Pope of the Special Victims Unit.

The charges against Shumaker stem from an investigation by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office. In August 2023, Shumaker met a 14-year-old girl on the social media platform Tumblr. After communicating online, he traveled to Cherokee County, took the child to the Woodstock Microtel Inn and sexually assaulted her.

The victim provided detailed accounts of the assault during a forensic interview at the Anna Crawford Children’s Center. The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office gathered additional evidence, including hotel records, photos and videos that corroborated what the girl said.

At the plea hearing, Assistant District Attorney Pope read an impact statement from the child’s parents, describing the profound effect the assault had on their daughter’s happiness and well-being.

“She still struggles to deal with this trauma, and while we are hopeful that she will improve, it may impact the rest of her life,” the statement read.

Treadaway expressed gratitude to the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the Anna Crawford Children’s Center for their work in uncovering the truth and supporting the victim.

“With this sentence, our community is safer, and a young victim can begin to heal knowing that justice has been served,” she said.

He will remain on probation for life under sex offender restrictions and is prohibited from any contact with the victim.

