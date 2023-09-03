Man recently diagnosed with cognitive disorder disappears in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a missing man.

Timothy Eggleston, 69, went missing on Saturday. He left home in a gold 2002 Toyota Tundra with Georgia tag # RQC3936.

Eggleston was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, flip flops or slip-on shoes, and a gold wedding band.

He stands approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 lbs.

He was recently diagnosed with major neurocognitive disorder, which causes a significant decline in at least one of the domains of cognition which include executive function, complex attention, language, learning, memory, perceptual-motor, or social cognition.

If you see him, you are urged to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 770-928-0239 or 911.

