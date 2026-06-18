Man gets life sentence in metro Atlanta attempted murder, armed robbery case

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office said a Canton man recently convicted of attempted murder and armed robbery, among others, will serve a life sentence.

Prince Hawar Rolle was convicted of trying to kill someone after stealing a man’s cash and shooting him in the stomach, the DA’s office said.

The crime happened in June 2025, when Rolle went into a man’s unit at River Ridge Apartments in the early hours of the morning to steal money and a weapon.

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The Canton Police Department said that the victim was robbed by two men, one holding him at gunpoint while Rolle searched the victim’s bedroom.

Rolle stole cash and a loaded handgun, then used the stolen gun to shoot the victim.

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Leaving the apartment, Rolle also opened fire at the victim and his roommate, who had woken up after hearing the first shots.

The victim was taken to Kennestone Hospital where he needed multiple surgeries for serious injuries, the DA’s office said.

The DA’s office said the victim had initially invited Rolle to his apartment after speaking with him earlier that day on a dating app, but had no contact with the still-unidentified second suspect.

On Wednesday, Rolle was convicted by a Cherokee County jury of:

Attempted murder

Armed robbery

3 counts of aggravated assault

False imprisonment

Aggravated battery

Criminal Damage to property, 1st degree

2 counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony

Cherokee County District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway praised the work of police for their investigation, as well as the role of technology in Rolle’s arrest.

“Technology often plays an integral role in modern day prosecutions such as this one,” Treadaway said in a statement. “Without the FLOCK camera evidence utilized by the detective in this case, a dangerous man would still be free to terrorize our community, and this victim would never have received the justice that this sentence provides.”

Rolle was sentenced to life plus 10 years.

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