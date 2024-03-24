Man convicted of child abuse, family violence strangulation, Cherokee County DA says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County jury convicted a man for a variety of family violence charges, including cruelty to children.

According to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office, Andres Felipe Sierra, 44, was convicted on Thursday after a four day trial.

In February 2023, Sierra was under investigation for allegations of child abuse that happened in the Towne Lake area of Woodstock.

The Woodstock Police Department investigated the claims and arrested Sierra for charges including family violence aggravated assault by strangulation, family violence battery, cruelty to children and reckless conduct.

During the trial, members of the jury heard from 11 witnesses, with the victims, members of law enforcement, medical professionals and first responders testifying on the stand, the DA’s office said.

Prosecutors also presented more than 100 pieces of evidence in court.

After three hours, the jury convicted Sierra for the following charges:

Family violence aggravated assault by strangulation

2 counts of family violence battery

2 counts of cruelty to children in the first degree

Reckless conduct

Sierra is scheduled to have a sentencing hearing on May 8, according to the DA’s office.

