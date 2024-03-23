Atlanta

3 Georgians are $10,000 richer after Friday’s Mega Millions drawing

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Lottery Jackpot FILE - A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store, Aug. 7, 2023, in Kennesaw, Ga. The winning numbers for a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions lottery prize will be drawn Friday night, March 22, 2024, offering the hope of sudden riches for a lucky player and almost certain disappoint for everyone else. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File) (Mike Stewart/AP)

ATLANTA — Check your tickets because three people across Georgia are waking up richer this morning!

No one took home the $977 million Mega Millions jackpot in the Friday night drawing, but at least three people still won something.

Georgia Lottery officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that three tickets, including two in metro Atlanta were worth $10,000.

The tickets were sold at

  • BP on Tanger Blvd. in Locust Grove
  • QuikTrip on Buford Hwy. in Duluth
  • Shreeji Convenience Mart in Savannah

Since no one took home the big money, the jackpot is up to $1.1 billion for Tuesday’s drawing.

In the meantime, you’ve got a chance to win $750 million in Saturday night’s Powerball.

You can watch BOTH drawings LIVE before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

