Largest meth seizure in Cherokee County history found in storage facility

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Cherokee County have seized pounds of methamphetamine, marking the largest methamphetamine seizure in the county’s history.

The Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS), along with multiple law enforcement agencies, conducted the operation on Monday at an undisclosed storage facility.

Officials said they found 200 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $500,000.

This seizure is a result of an extensive investigation into a criminal network with ties to El Salvador, Mexico, and the violent street gang MS-13. The network was responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine throughout the metro Atlanta area, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to officials, this marks the largest methamphetamine seizure in Cherokee County history.

“The collaborative effort between local, state, and federal partners led to the successful disruption of this operation and the removal of a substantial amount of dangerous drugs from the community,” the CCSO said.

Although charges are pending, no suspect names have been released at this time.

Citizens can report tips anonymously to (770) 345-7920 or speak to an agent at (678) 493-7625.

