Car stopped for speeding on I-20. Now, a metro Atlanta murder suspect is behind bars

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC — A traffic stop on Interstate 20 led to the arrest of a metro Atlanta murder suspect, deputies said.

Last Thursday, deputies in Florence County, SC, pulled a vehicle over for speeding on Interstate 20.

The FCSO said during the traffic stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of multiple pills confirmed to be a Schedule II controlled substance.

According to deputies, a passenger in the vehicle, Randall Jakobe Zachery, 22, of McDonough, was found with a counterfeit ID and other stolen items. Further investigation revealed he was wanted for murder in Georgia.

He is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $7,558 surety bond, awaiting possible extradition to Georgia.

Zachery is charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of stolen goods and possession of a counterfeit ID.

