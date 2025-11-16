Car stopped for speeding on I-20. Now, a metro Atlanta murder suspect is behind bars

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC — A traffic stop on Interstate 20 led to the arrest of a metro Atlanta murder suspect, deputies said.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Last Thursday, deputies in Florence County, SC, pulled a vehicle over for speeding on Interstate 20.
The FCSO said during the traffic stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of multiple pills confirmed to be a Schedule II controlled substance.
According to deputies, a passenger in the vehicle, Randall Jakobe Zachery, 22, of McDonough, was found with a counterfeit ID and other stolen items. Further investigation revealed he was wanted for murder in Georgia.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Northern lights in Georgia: When we could see them again
- Teen sentenced in crash that killed Alpharetta family of 6
- Atlanta man steals over $1.1 million in unclaimed property, AG says
He is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $7,558 surety bond, awaiting possible extradition to Georgia.
Zachery is charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of stolen goods and possession of a counterfeit ID.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group