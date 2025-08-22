‘Heightened concern’: Man missing for 2 days in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Daniel Johnson, a 60-year-old man from the Macedonia community in Cherokee County.

Johnson was last seen at his residence in the Hampton Station subdivision around 4 p.m. Wednesday. His vehicle and cell phone were found at his home, but he remains missing.

He is known to take long hikes, which has prompted search efforts using drones and K-9 units in the wooded areas surrounding his home.

There is heightened concern for Johnson’s well-being because of his existing health issues, although deputies did not say what issues.

Investigators are actively following up on several leads, but his whereabouts are still unknown.

Daniel Johnson is described as being 5 foot, 11 inches tall and weighing about 215 pounds.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has set up a special hotline at 770-501-8987 for anyone with information about Johnson’s disappearance or who may have seen him in the last 48 hours.

