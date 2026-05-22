Great Lake Allatoona Cleanup registration open

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Those who love Allatoona Lake are urged to help keep it clean.

Registration for the Lake Allatoona Association’s 2026 Great Lake Allatoona Cleanup is now open.

The cleanup is Oct. 3. Check in 8:30 – 9 a.m., and cleanup is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can pick your preferred cleanup site during registration.

Read more about the event at the sign-up link.

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