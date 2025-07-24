Fluorescent ballast sparks fire at Woodstock High field house

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A small fire caused some damage at a sports field house in Woodstock, according to officials.

On Wednesday, Cherokee County and Woodstock crews were called to a fire at Woodstock High School.

When they arrived, they found flames in the attic of the field house near the football stadium.

Thanks to their quick thinking, firefighters were able to contain the fire to a small section.

Investigators said the fire was caused by a malfunctioning fluorescent light ballast that ignited nearby wooden roof trusses.

No one was injured, fire officials said.

