Firefighters working to put out barn fire in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services are on the scene of a barn fire and traffic in the area is closed off.

According to the fire department, a barn is burning on Bells Ferry Road near Faye Drive.

Cherokee Fire & Emergency Services put out a traffic alert just before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is helping with traffic control.

Officials said Bells Ferry Road is closed at this time.

Deputies said traffic was being diverted down Wooten Drive. and to expect heavy delays.

