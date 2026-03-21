Fire starts in garage in Cherokee County home

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A family safely evacuated their home on Easy Goer Court Thursday evening after a fire broke out in the garage.

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the residence at about 8:20 p.m. and reported no injuries.

The blaze extended from the garage into the second floor and attic of the residence before being brought under control. Firefighters from Station 23 led the response, utilizing specific staffing levels to manage multiple operations during the early stages of the fire.

Firefighters started an attack on the fire from the inside and made a search of the building to ensure no one was trapped inside. The actions prevented the flames from spreading further through the home and limited the overall damage to the structure, the fire department said.

Personnel from Station 23 led the coordinated effort and were credited with stopping the fire’s progression during the initial response.

Department officials noted that staffing levels were a major factor in the successful outcome. The first two engine companies to arrive on the scene were each staffed with four firefighters. This allowed the teams to perform fire attack, search and support operations simultaneously during the first few minutes of the incident.

The fire remains under investigation. Preliminary findings from Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services indicate that the cause of the blaze was accidental.

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