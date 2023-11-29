Driver clocked going 119 mph on I-575, police say

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. — A metro police department is warning others after a driver was caught reaching speeds in the triple digits.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Recently, Holly Springs police stopped a driver for speeding on the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 575.

The department said the driver was clocked going 119 mph.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials want drivers to be mindful of the posted speed limits and to adjust their speed accordingly.

“Especially when weather conditions or traffic volume may impede your ability to safely maneuver the vehicle,” the department wrote.

Authorities did not release the driver’s identity or age.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Jack Carter shares his favorite childhood memories of his mother Rosalynn Carter

©2023 Cox Media Group