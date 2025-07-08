Deputies holding training exercises on campus of Reinhardt University this week

WALESKA, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is holding training exercises in Waleska this week.
The exercises will be held on the campus of Reinhardt University near the Falany Performing Arts Center on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office says you should not be alarmed if you notice more law enforcement officers than usual and hear loud noises in the area.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Duluth couple loses $20,000 to check-washing scheme by mailing IRS payment
- Species of ‘killer bees’ spotted near Alabama-Georgia border
- 2 Atlanta officers under investigation should be fired, some tell city council
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group