Deputies holding training exercises on campus of Reinhardt University this week

WALESKA, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is holding training exercises in Waleska this week.

The exercises will be held on the campus of Reinhardt University near the Falany Performing Arts Center on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says you should not be alarmed if you notice more law enforcement officers than usual and hear loud noises in the area.

