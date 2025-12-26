Crews tackle barn fire in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters in Cherokee County responded to a fire on Christmas evening after a barn fire went up in flames.

According to Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services, crews were called just after 8 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the barn fire on South Holly Springs Road fully engulfed in fire.

Firefighters immediately began aggressive suppression efforts to knock down the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

Officials say the quick response helped contain the fire to the barn.

No injuries were reported. Fire officials confirmed the barn was not used to house animals and no animals were harmed.

The Cherokee County fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

