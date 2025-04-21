City officials hide 10,000 Easter eggs around Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — On Saturday night, members of the Woodstock Police Department, Woodstock Fire Department, Woodstock Public Safety Foundation, and the city council helped the Easter Bunny by hiding 10,000 Easter eggs around the city.

Woodstock Police Chief Robert Jones came up with the plan to bring some Easter joy to the city.

The department encourages residents to share pictures and videos on their Facebook page if they were awakened to an Easter surprise on Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group