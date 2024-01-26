Cherokee County woman appointed head of military suicide prevention campaign

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County woman was appointed the new lead for a national effort to stop suicides among military veterans.

Blue Star Families, described as the largest nonprofit dedicated to military families in the United States, said Kali Hoffman, of Cherokee County, will lead their new campaign.

According to the nonprofit’s release, Hoffman is a military spouse, worked in frontline emergency response during the COVID-19 pandemic, and introduced the “Combat the Silence” campaign to Blue Star Families.

The Combat the Silence campaign is funded through the Dept. of Veterans Affairs’ Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant, a Georgia-based VA program.

In 2022, SSG Fox SPGP was awarded almost $250,000 from the VA to support the mission of preventing veteran suicide in the state of Georgia.

“Behind every life lost to suicide is an entire community in mourning. Data tells us that for every person who dies by suicide, approximately 135 people are exposed and may need mental health support,” Hoffman said in a statement. “This campaign is not just about prevention; it’s about creating a supportive community that understands and actively addresses the unique mental health challenges faced by our military families.”

As previously reported, the most recent data from the VA showed a big increase in veteran suicides, shown for the transition from 2020 to 2021.

In 2021, the VA said suicide was the 13th leading cause of death for veterans overall with 6,392 suicide deaths that year. It was the second leading cause of death for veterans younger than 45 years old, according to the VA. In 2020, 183 Georgia veterans committed suicide, the VA said.

Speaking on the new campaign from Blue Star Families, the organization said they’re using several strategies to ensure they reach the most people, and have the biggest impact.

“This campaign is about reaching every corner of the military community to save lives,” Ryan Callahan, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Growth for Blue Star Families said. “Our expansive marketing strategies encompass nationally-televised PSAs, digital innovation, and strategic partnerships with leading organizations such as the American Red Cross, TAPS, PsychArmor, and Spiritune.”

For those who need immediate help or are in crisis, call or text 988 and press 1 for the Veteran Crisis Line or seek online support at 988lifeline.org.

