Cherokee County School District students win gold at statewide summer Special Olympics

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Athletes from Cherokee County schools won gold medals in the statewide summer Special Olympics.

The Cherokee County Special Olympics’ soccer team won gold and numerous students won gold medals for individual swimming and track and field events.

The soccer team is a unified team, meaning it includes with and without intellectual disabilities.

They will all be recognized by the Cherokee County School Board and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian V. Hightower at the September School Board meeting.

“Congratulations to our Olympians on your outstanding accomplishments this summer!” Dr. Hightower said. “We’re so proud of your dedication to your sport and team and look forward to celebrating your achievements. Thank you to Coach Farist and all of the volunteers and sponsors whose dedication and support makes the Special Olympics program available to our students.”

