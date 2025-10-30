Cherokee County repeat offender gets decades in prison for theft, forgery

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cody Ryan Henderson, 40, of Canton, was sentenced to 35 years with 20 years to serve in prison without parole after pleading guilty to theft, forgery, and related charges in Cherokee County.

The District Attorney’s Office said Henderson entered a non-negotiated guilty plea on Oct. 15, admitting to charges including theft by deception, theft by receiving stolen property, forgery in the first degree, identity fraud, and sale of a vehicle with an altered VIN.

“When a defendant repeatedly engages in criminal activity, particularly when that individual has multiple prior felony convictions, a lengthy prison sentence is necessary,” Cherokee County District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway said in a statement.

The charges against Henderson stemmed from an investigation that began on Nov. 4, 2024, when a stolen John Deere skid steer loader was found at a Cherokee County storage facility and listed for sale online.

Detectives discovered that the man in possession of the equipment was unaware it was stolen, having purchased it from Henderson, who altered the serial number and used a false identity to sell it.

Using surveillance images and Flock camera technology, detectives identified Henderson and located him in Michigan, where he had been arrested for other charges.

Assistant District Attorney Pete Lamb, who prosecuted the case, said Henderson admitted to stealing the skid steer, removing its tracking chip, altering its VIN, and forged the bill of sale using another person’s identity.

Henderson was ordered to have no contact with members or associates of criminal street gangs as part of his sentencing.

