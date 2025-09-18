Cherokee County man sentenced to prison for violent attack on girlfriend

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges related to a violent attack on his girlfriend in Woodstock on Oct. 21, 2022.

Logan Ben Jordan, 24, of Waleska, was sentenced to 50 years, with 15 years to serve in prison.

The charges against Jordan included false imprisonment, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, battery, and simple battery.

The case was investigated by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rachel Ashe of the Domestic Violence Unit.

“This was a sustained, violent attack. This defendant not only physically assaulted the victim – he also terrorized her,” said Ashe.

During the plea hearing on Sept. 11, the victim delivered an emotional impact statement, detailing the long-term psychological harm she suffered, including post-traumatic stress disorder. She described having flashbacks of the attack, which included being threatened with a knife and strangled.

The State recommended the prison sentence, while the defense argued for straight probation, citing his lack of new violations since his arrest. Superior Court Judge Jennifer L. Davis imposed the prison sentence, along with strict conditions such as no contact with the victim and mandatory counseling.

