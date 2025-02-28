Cherokee County man found guilty on child molestation charges

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County man was found guilty of child molestation charges this week, the district attorney’s office announced.

On Wednesday, 45-year-old Dustin Luther Wilkes, from the Acworth area of Cherokee County was found guilty of two counts of child molestation after a Dec. 2023 investigation where a child reported that Wilkes sexually assaulted her.

The child was interviewed and described how Wilkes “climb on top of her and rub his body on her body and tell her he loved her.”

Wilkes also told the child to “not tell anyone what he was doing.” The abuse started when the child was between the ages of eight and nine years old and the acts occurred over the course of several months, officials said.

After the jury deliberated for under 30 minutes, Wilkes was found guilty on all charges.

Sentencing will be set for a later day.

