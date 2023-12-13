Cherokee County deputies searching for man missing since Monday

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who was last seen on Monday.

Taylor Weaver, 39, was last seen on Monday, Dec. 11 at about 4 a.m. at 610 Allison Lane in Ball Ground.

Deputies say Weaver’s cell phone was last pinged through Life360 in the Holly Springs area.

Taylor stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds, has blue eyes and a beard, and was wearing jeans, boots, and possibly a black Weaver Grading company logo sweatshirt and an unknown colored baseball cap with a “WG” company logo on it.

He was driving a black Dodge truck with Georgia tag # CPY6371.

Taylor has been listed in the Georgia Crime Information Center as a missing person.

If you see him, please call 911.

