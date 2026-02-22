Canton says park construction is underway

CANTON, Ga. — Progress is continuing on a park in the southern end of Canton, the city said.

It’s the first park for the city’s south side.

Aerial photos show the “existing healthy trees that will remain as part of the park’s design plan,” the City of Canton said.

A home on the property will be demolished soon.

Groundbreaking for the park took place in December, Channel 2 Action News reported.

It will include an accessible multi-level playground, a small amphitheater, a pavilion with restrooms, a skywalk in the trees, and a dog park with separate large and small dog areas.

The park is expected to open spring 2027.

