Atlanta armed robbery suspect arrested after vehicle tracked by Flock cameras in another county

ATLANTA — An armed robbery suspect was arrested Feb. 12 after Flock License Plate Reader cameras tracked down a vehicle involved in a crime in Atlanta, officials said.

Atlanta Police said they responded to an armed robbery report on Feb. 11 at around 4:10 a.m. Officers who responded to 1270 W. Peachtree St. NW said a victim told them three masked suspects robbed him at gunpoint.

The robbery happened as the victim was returning to his vehicle parked in a nearby garage, according to the APD report. The suspects demanded his watch and the bags out of his trunk before leaving in a gray vehicle.

Flock said its camera system “indicated the suspect vehicle had been frequently observed traveling along Highway 92 in Cherokee County.”

Acworth Police searched the area, a detective found the vehicle — a blue Hyundai Santa Fe — parked at a hotel. When the vehicle left the parking lot, officers conducted a traffic stop shortly thereafter.

Police took the driver into custody and later transferred his custody to the Atlanta Police Department. He is expected to face several charges.

The suspect hasn’t yet been identified by police.

