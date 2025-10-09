4 arrested for counterfeit cash in Canton accused of $24K in coordinated thefts, police say

CANTON, Ga. — The Canton Police Department said they arrested four suspects allegedly involved in a multi-state forgery and theft operation on Oct. 7.

In all, they’re accused of stealing more than $24,000 in items in Florida and Georgia in a series of coordinated thefts by buying them with fake money.

The suspects were arrested at a Target in Canton, where they were caught using counterfeit currency, police said.

A search of the suspects’ vehicle revealed nearly $2,000 in counterfeit bills, along with marijuana and drug-related paraphernalia, police said. The stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to Target.

Law enforcement agencies from several jurisdictions had been actively seeking to identify and apprehend the suspects, police said.

The arrested individuals include Kennedy Johnson, Keith Ashlock, Toni Edwards and a juvenile who was not identified. They were all from Florida and wanted there, police said.

Johnson, 19, who stayed in the vehicle the whole time, was charged with possession of marijuana and counterfeit money.

Keith Ashlock, 21, the driver of vehicle, faces charges of forgery in second degree and theft by deception.

Edwards, 20, faces charges of forgery in the first degree, forgery in the second degree and giving a false name and date of birth.

Chief Marty Ferrell praised the teamwork and professionalism of the officers involved, stating, “This incident exemplifies the outstanding work our officers and professional staff deliver each and every day.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group