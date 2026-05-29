3 charged after copper theft damages utility equipment

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are in custody after deputies say they were caught stealing copper wiring and damaging utility equipment near the City of Nelson Park early Friday morning.

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According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 6:30 a.m. on May 29 to a report of a suspicious vehicle near Kennesaw and School streets.

When deputies arrived, they found a minivan in a wooded area resting against a fence near a pile of cut copper wiring.

Authorities said the suspects ran into nearby woods as deputies approached. A perimeter was established, and K9 Vader was deployed to help track the suspects.

One suspect was immediately arrested. K9 Vader later tracked down a second suspect, while the third was arrested after a nearby home called 911 to report a suspicious person walking through the woods behind their home.

Authorities believe the suspects cut and removed copper and fiber optic cables from the roadway adjacent to the park.

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Officials estimate the damage and repair costs to be between $30,000 and $50,000.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspects as:

Michael Anthony McKay, 36, of Atlanta

P’ele Levert Evans, 38, of Canton

Shavari Ja’nae Lee Andrew Williams, 27, of Garden City

McKay faces charges including possession of cocaine, criminal damage to property in the first degree, theft by taking, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and damage to public utility equipment. He is being held without bond.

Evans is charged with theft by taking, loitering or prowling, criminal damage to property in the first degree, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and interference with public utility equipment. He is also being held without bond.

Williams faces similar charges, including theft by taking and criminal damage to property. Jail records show Williams is being held on a $16,375 bond.

“This investigation is an example of great teamwork between our deputies and our community,” Sheriff Frank Reynolds said in a statement. “Copper thefts can cause significant damage to public infrastructure and have a major impact on public property and services for our community.”

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

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